HBO drama Westworld to return for seasons 4, 5

Published: 31st July 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Cast of HBO series 'Westworld' (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HBO has revealed that the famed sci-fi drama Westworld is all set to return for a fourth and fifth season. Casey Bloys, the network’s programming head, confirmed that show creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had already signed on for future instalments of the Western.

In April, it was announced Nolan and Joy had signed a huge deal at Amazon, exiting their previous agreement with Warner Bros Television, which produces Westworld. According to Bloys, the new deal shouldn’t be a problem.

“They are 100 percent hands-on. We have deals with them for a potential fourth and fifth season. So the deal with Amazon is for, I believe, everything but Westworld.

"And they’re very committed to Westworld. So I’m not worried about them losing their focus,” said the senior executive.

Bloys also said the third installment of Westworld, titled The New World, will premiere in the first half of 2020. HBO is yet to announce a premiere date for season three.

