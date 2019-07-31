Italian film director Luca Guadagnino in talks to direct Lord Of The Flies

By Express News Service

Luca Guadagnino of Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria-fame has been approached by Warner Bros to direct William Golding’s novel Lord Of The Flies.

Having re-acquired the rights in 2017, the studio is also in talks with Known Universe, the production company founded by tentpole writers Lindsey Beer, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Nicole Perlman, to executive produce the film.

Guadagnino is currently helming his first television series, We Are Who We Are, or HBO.