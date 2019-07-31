JJ Abrams might direct new Superman film

By Express News Service

Director and producer J.J. Abrams could take over creative responsibilities for several characters in the DC universe, including Superman and Green Lantern.

A source at San Diego Comic-Con revealed that Abrams has signed with Warner Bros mainly to oversee these two characters.

With Abrams now a part of DCEU, recasting Superman seems more plausible now given that Henry Cavill’s status has been in question a lot as of late.

The new Superman is also expected to be of the same age as the new Batman, who is being played as a spry 30-something by Robert Pattinson.

Abrams is known for resuscitating old franchises and the director has restarted the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises.