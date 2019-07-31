'Orange Is The New Black' impacted the world, the cast, and me, says Ruby Rose

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Ruby Rose has bid an emotional adieu to critically-acclaimed series "Orange Is The New Black", saying the Netflix prison drama went on to become a game changer not only for the actor but also for showbiz.

The Australian actor, who joined the show in season three as inmate Stella Carlin, gave a final shout-out to the series on Sunday on Instagram as its seventh and final season premiered on July 26.

Rose, 33, chronicled her journey from home to Hollywood and said after two years of trying to get a manager or an agent, she had spent every last cent she had made in over a decade of "showbiz".

"I was living on a blow up mattress from Target and I had only six months left on my Visa to prove I could contribute to the industry abroad," she added.

The actor said when she was about to give up, she made a short film called "Break Free", leaving all prejudices and fears behind and believing in herself.

Every sentence has led to this. The final season of Orange is the New Black is now streaming. #OrangeForever pic.twitter.com/mSP0jFUz6Z — Orange Is the New Black (@OITNB) July 26, 2019

The short, she said, changed her life in so many ways.

"The film ended up circulating around the world, it made an impact bigger than myself it started a bigger conversation." It also found its way to the creators of "Orange Is The New Black", she added.

"It opened up a door for me that I could have never imagined and I will forever be in gratitude to those who took a chance on me. Forever grateful to the cast who became my friends and biggest supporters, the show and the fans who embraced me. Thank you for everything. Sad to see it come to an end but the way it changed the game, the way it impacted the world and audiences and the way it impacted everyone on the show is unparalleled," Rose wrote in the lengthy post.

The actor, who will next be seen playing the lead role in "Batwoman", the first TV series focused on an LGBT superhero, said she owes her new innings to series creator Jenji Kohan and casting director Jen Euston.

"Orange Is The New Black" went on to become a ground-breaking series: it was one of Netflix's original shows, which was also a pioneer in exploring LGBTQ storylines on the streaming platform.

Laverne Cox, who starred as inmate Sophia Burset, became the first openly trans person to be nominated for an Emmy for her performance on the show.

Rose is currently shooting for "Batwoman" in Vancouver.