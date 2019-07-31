Home Entertainment English

Paul Walter Hauser joins cast of Cruella movie

Hauser has been roped in to play Horace, one of Cruella’s henchmen in the live-action adaptation of the 1961 Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians.

Published: 31st July 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actor Paul Walter Hauser, who was recently seen in BlackKkKlansman, is set to join the cast of Emma Stone-starrer Cruella.

Hauser has been roped in to play Horace, one of Cruella’s henchmen in the live-action adaptation of the 1961 Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians.

Directed by I Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie, the film will be an origin story for the infamous villain, Cruella De Vil, and is set in the 1980s. 

Also starring Emma Thompson, Cruella is written by Academy Award nominee Tony McNamara.

Andrew Gunn is producing Cruella with Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, and the film is scheduled for a December 23, 2020 release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paul Walter Hauser 101 Dalmatians Cruella
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp