Paul Walter Hauser joins cast of Cruella movie

By Express News Service

Actor Paul Walter Hauser, who was recently seen in BlackKkKlansman, is set to join the cast of Emma Stone-starrer Cruella.

Hauser has been roped in to play Horace, one of Cruella’s henchmen in the live-action adaptation of the 1961 Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians.

Directed by I Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie, the film will be an origin story for the infamous villain, Cruella De Vil, and is set in the 1980s.

Also starring Emma Thompson, Cruella is written by Academy Award nominee Tony McNamara.

Andrew Gunn is producing Cruella with Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, and the film is scheduled for a December 23, 2020 release.