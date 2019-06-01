A police story

By Express News Service

One might remember him as Richard, Monica’s ophthalmologist boyfriend from F.R.I.E.N.D.S or as one of the adorable dads from Three Men and a Baby, but Tom Selleck, who has had an incredible career on TV and films, is making waves as Frank Reagan, New York City’s Police Commissioner, on the show Blue Bloods. Currently in its ninth season, we chat with the 74-year-old veteran, on what makes the show stand out, striking a work-home balance, and what it was like to shoot in the streets of New York, for Blue Bloods. Excerpts:

How do you feel about the way the show has been received?

I’ve had a long career and that’s rare on to itself. So, I feel very fortunate. I guess what I’ve been lucky about is that the things I like, people tend to want to see me in. On the other hand, you don’t know where you’re put on television, whether anybody will tune in or whether you’ve used up your bag of tricks as a character. So all those questions are being answered with Blue Bloods in a very positive way and I’m thrilled about that.

What was it like shooting on the streets in New York City?

It’s obviously a huge bonus and the production house stepped up in a very big way because it’s more expensive to shoot on the streets. We’ve tried to not waste that opportunity. You see a lot of New York in our show and it’s obvious. I think that makes it another character and a central character. A city as unique as New York — it’s hard to capture that elsewhere. We don’t have to work at that. We just have it. The trick to make sure, visually, we let audiences know that a lot. I’m proud of the way they’ve shot New York. If you’re shooting under the Brooklyn Bridge, it’s pretty hard to fake it.

What makes Blue Bloods different?

I was just so impressed with the script. When you’ve done television as I have, there’s sameness to a lot of it. And when you see an approach to the work that basically says, “Guys, we’re going to entertain you but we respectfully request you get involved in this.” Now you have to earn that. But they do in the writing. I think modestly, we do as a cast. So if you have to work a little bit as an audience, it’s kind of a labor of love and that’s our goal.

Does working hard on TV involve making sacrifices at home?

I lost a couple of dogs while I’ve been in New York. They were just getting old anyway and I wasn’t there when we lost them. So you know, you just make trade-offs. My daughter’s (horse) riding competitively, jumping very big fences, six foot fences in world class competitions. I don’t get to see enough of that. So there are trade-offs but it was clearly worth the commute to New York just for what it gives to our show.

