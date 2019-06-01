It's official! Robert Pattinson to play 'Batman'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Twilight' fame Robert Pattinson finally been roped in to star in the forthcoming Warner Bros. film 'The Batman'.

From featuring as a vampire in 'Twilight' to playing the caped crusader 'Batman', it seems Pattinson has a connection with bats and darkness. The actor has become the youngest actor to ever play Batman on the big screen.

Variety confirmed the news on Friday and added that the film is expected to go on floors this summer.

Matt Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two "Planet of the Apes" sequels, took over directing duties for the DC superhero film after Ben Affleck stepped down from the director's chair in 2017 and later stepped down as the 'Batman' altogether. Thus giving Reeves an opportunity to chose his own Bruce Wayne.

Reeves along with his 'Planet of the Apes' collaborator Dylan Clark, is producing the film.

Following a disappointing performance by 'Batman v Superman' (2016) and 'Justice League' (2017), Reeves is taking time to come up with a properly polished script.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 25, 2021. Meanwhile, Pattinson will also be seen with John David Washington in Christopher Nolan's latest film, "Tenet," releasing July 17, 2020.