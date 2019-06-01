Home Entertainment English

Meeting her majesty

Created by Daisy Goowin, Victoria, follows the life and times of the Queen, who was also the Empress of India.

Published: 01st June 2019

A still from Victoria

By Express News Service

Actor Jenna Coleman admits that her Victorian history was rusty, but that did not deter the 33-year-old from taking on the role of the British monarch in the series Victoria, that streams on Sony LIV. Coleman’s biggest claim to fame has been that of Jasmine Thomas in the soap Emmerdale —where she plays a Northern, working-class character, which is why, she feels that playing Queen Victoria meant that she could break out of the “box” that the soap opera put her in.

Created by Daisy Goowin, Victoria, follows the life and times of the Queen, who was also the Empress of India. Series three opens with a heavily pregnant Victoria expecting child number six on the eve of the French Revolution. There is a definite sense that time has passed as the children are older, Victoria is wiser and her and Albert’s relationship is in a very different place. “The core difference between Victoria and Albert is that Albert is very methodical whereas Victoria is emotionally led. Ultimately, she just wants to be supported and adored by her subjects. She always wrote about it. Being loved, more than she would like to admit, is incredibly important to her,” explains Coleman. Excerpts from a chat with the actor:  

One of the new characters in the film is Feodora (Kate Fleetwood), Queen Victoria’s half-sister and a masterful schemer. What is Victoria’s relationship like with her?
It is a really difficult relationship. They also have a shared experience at Kensington which bonds them, so there is a constant push and pull of love and resentment between them. They haven’t seen each other for years and instinctively Victoria doesn’t trust Feodora. Feodora cleverly weaves her way through the family, putting a wedge between Victoria and Albert, who are at their most disparate this series. They are a few years into their marriage now and have many children, so there are new pressures and strains.

What was your biggest challenge in filming this season?
In a scene in this series, Queen Victoria takes a dip in the water whilst wearing her bathing suit, which is a lot like pyjamas that are made from hemp. It was absolutely freezing and unfortunately we had to film this twice because the weather was so awful.

Why is this such an exciting role to return to?
I love her lack of filter and her honesty. I love that if she likes someone, she is incredibly loyal and if she doesn’t, she will let that person know. When she is in a bad mood or is tired, she is very reactionary and temperate. They used to write about her having a ‘combustible’, which I love.

Streams on Sony LIV

