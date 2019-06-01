Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra denies meeting Meghan Markle's baby

Priyanka took to Twitter to share a link of an article which claimed that the 'Quantico' actress had visited baby Archie and said that whoever this 'source' is starts checking their facts more often.

Published: 01st June 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby
By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says there's no truth to the rumours that she met Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's son Archie, and gifted him goodies.

Priyanka took to Twitter to share a link of an article which claimed that the "Quantico" actress had visited baby Archie and given him gifts from Tiffany & Co.

She shared a link to the report, and wrote: "While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this 'source' is starts checking their facts more often."

The report also said Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas found the royal baby adorable.

While Priyanka had attended her friend Markle's wedding to Prince Harry, the former "Suits" star could not make it to the Bollywood actress' wedding last December.

Priyanka also did not go for Markle's baby shower in February.

However, she had celebrated the baby's birth by posting a screenshot of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement and wrote: "Congratulations M & H."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Meghan Markle Archie Royal Baby

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp