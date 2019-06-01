Women can be toxic too, says Meryl Streep

Home Entertainment English

During a panel discussion to promote the second season of HBO show 'Big Little Lies', Streep said toxicity is not just limited to men as women can also be toxic.

LONDON: Veteran actor Meryl Streep says she takes offence with the phrase "toxic masculinity".

During a panel discussion to promote the second season of HBO show "Big Little Lies", Streep said toxicity is not just limited to men as women can also be toxic, reported The Guardian.

"We hurt our boys by calling something toxic masculinity. Women can be pretty f***ing toxic. It's toxic people," the multiple Oscar winner said.

"We have our good angles and we have our bad ones. I think the labels are less helpful than what we're trying to get to, which is a communication, direct, between human beings. We're all on the boat together. We've got to make it work," she added.

In "Big Little Lies" season two, the 69-year-old veteran is playing Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman's Celeste.

The original cast -- Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley -- are all returning for the show's sophomore run.

The "Big Little Lies" season two, consisting seven episodes, is directed by Andrea Arnold.

