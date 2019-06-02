Home Entertainment English

'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams to make Broadway debut

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor will star in the lead role of Darren Lemmin in 2020's revival of "Take Me Out".

Published: 02nd June 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

jesse williams

Jesse Williams (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams is heading to Broadway for his debut.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor will star in the lead role of Darren Lemmin in 2020's revival of "Take Me Out".

Originally created by Richard Greenberg in 2002, the stage act won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2003.

"Tootsie" fame helmer Scott Ellis will direct.

The production will begin previews on April 2, 2020 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater in New York and officially open its doors on April 23.

"Take Me Out" follows Darren, the star centre fielder for the Empires, as he comes out of the closet.

As a now openly gay person of colour, he is forced to face a barrage of long-held prejudices that once went unspoken.

Meanwhile, ABC recently renewed "Grey's Anatomy" for two additional seasons.

Williams stars as Dr Jackson Avery in the long-running medical drama from Shonda Rhimes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jesse Williams Take Me Out Grey's Anatomy Jackson Avery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp