'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams to make Broadway debut

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams is heading to Broadway for his debut.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor will star in the lead role of Darren Lemmin in 2020's revival of "Take Me Out".

Originally created by Richard Greenberg in 2002, the stage act won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2003.

"Tootsie" fame helmer Scott Ellis will direct.

The production will begin previews on April 2, 2020 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater in New York and officially open its doors on April 23.

"Take Me Out" follows Darren, the star centre fielder for the Empires, as he comes out of the closet.

As a now openly gay person of colour, he is forced to face a barrage of long-held prejudices that once went unspoken.

Meanwhile, ABC recently renewed "Grey's Anatomy" for two additional seasons.

Williams stars as Dr Jackson Avery in the long-running medical drama from Shonda Rhimes.