Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lawrence all set for silver screen return post engagement

This year in February, the four-time Oscar-winning actress got engaged to her boyfriend Cooke Maroney.

Published: 02nd June 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 12th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New Jersey. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actress Jennifer Lawrence is making her come back with the upcoming X-Men movie 'Dark Phoenix.'

This will be her first movie since her announcement of taking a year off from the Hollywood industry.

The 28-year-old, who had won four Oscars, including a Best Actress award for 'Silver Linings Playbook' back in 2012, gave everyone a shock with her unconventional move.

"No one would say that when you're as big a star as Jennifer that you should take a year off, it's not that sensible. But she has all of that 'Hunger Games' money and she can afford to sit back," one Hollywood insider told, according to Page Six.

This year in February, Jennifer Lawrence got engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney.

The actress was spotted with a ring on her finger while enjoying what appeared to be a celebratory dinner with 34-year-old Maroney, at Raoul's, a French restaurant in New York City.

The actress was seen wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots.

A few days earlier, the happy couple was spotted on another date in the West Village, all bundled up to battle freezing temperatures.

A source told People magazine in June that the actress was dating Maroney and the two have never shied away from going on dates in public together. In late June, the couple was photographed enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in New York City. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jennifer Lawrence Dark Phoenix Jennifer Lawrence engagement Cooke Maroney

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp