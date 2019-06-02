M Night Shyamalan has one rule for actors in his film

By Express News Service

M.Night Shyamalan, best known for his thriller flicks, has one rule for hiring actors in his films.

The filmmaker took to twitter explaining his preference of choosing actors from plays. Owing to his habit of shooting long takes, Shyamalan quoted that he preferred stage actors as they are more equipped and trained to perform in such shots.

Shyamalan last directed Glass, which was the third instalment of his trilogy after Split and Unbreakable. He is now an executive producer of Servant, an upcoming psychological thriller web series written by Tony Basgallop. The series starrs Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint