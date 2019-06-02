Rambo: Last Blood  to get a September release in India

By Express News Service

Sylvester Stallone is back with his final instalment of Rambo, Rambo: Last Blood. The fifth and final episode of the long-running franchise will release in India on September 20.The actor first played the Vietnam veteran and former US Army Special Forces soldier John Rambo in 1982’s Rambo: First Blood.

The trailer of the film is packed with action as Stallone is heard saying in a voice-over during the trailer’s opening sequence “I lived in a world of death. I’ve watched people I’ve loved die. Some fast with a bullet. Some not enough left to bury.”The cast of the film involves Adriana Barraza, Oscar Jaenada, Paz Vega, Joaquin Cos’­o undertaking significant roles.