Russia censors Rocketman  gay scenes; makers protest

By Express News Service

The biopic of Elton John, Rocketman has picked up controversy in Russia after the Russian censor board excluded several gay sex scenes in the movie. The makers of Rocketman issued a statement regarding the censorship by rejecting it in the strongest possible terms.“We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor Rocketman for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today. Paramount Pictures have been brave and bold partners in allowing us to create a film which is a true representation of Elton’s extraordinary life, warts and all.

The local distributor has edited out certain scenes, denying the audience the opportunity to see the film as it was intended is a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people,” the statement read. Rocketman will release in Russia next Thursday. But at a Moscow preview of the film, five minutes were cut and the closing credits were changed to exclude references to John’s life with his partner David Furnish and their two children.

The film’s star, Taron Egerton, responded to the censorship on Instagram writing: “I am crestfallen that the decision was made to censor our movie for the Russian market. I’m even more disappointed to hear about it second-hand today on the day of our domestic release. I in no way condone this decision and feel disappointed I wasn’t made aware and given the chance to fight this move.

Love is love. No compromises.”Rocketman released in India on May 31. The Paramount Pictures movie is exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.