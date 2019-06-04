Michael Jackson documentary goes to Discovery

By Express News Service

The distribution rights of Killing Michael Jackson, a one-off documentary, has been picked up by Discovery. The documentary comes from UK indie production company, Zig Zag.

The producers said the detectives will re-examine Jackson’s death by reopening their official Los Angeles Police Department case files from 10 years ago, and promised new revelations and previously unseen archive footage.“This film focuses on the intriguing circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson’s death, giving audiences a fascinating insight into the final moments of the pop star’s life and the criminal process that led to the arrest and conviction of Dr Conrad Murray,” said Matt Graff, managing director of Zig Zag productions.