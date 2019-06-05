Controlled explosion causes damage to James Bond 25 set 

By Express News Service

An on-set controlled explosion in the upcoming James Bond film went out of control as a stage was destroyed at Pinewood Studios and left one person injured.The film’s official Twitter account posted the announcement on Tuesday, and said, “During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage.

There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.”This is yet another addition to the series of setbacks faced by the production.

Right from Danny Boyle exiting the project over creative differences to Daniel Craig’s ankle injury in May, these setbacks delayed the release of Bond 25. Initially slated for an October release, the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directorial, also starring Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Naomie Harris, and Ralph Fiennes, will now release in April 2020.