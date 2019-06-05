Home Entertainment English

Harrison Ford to begin shooting for Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones 5

The film has also seen a delay in its release date twice with the latest being the summer of 2021.

05th June 2019

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones (Photo | Paramount Pictures/Walt Disney)

By Express News Service

Harrison Ford believes that shooting for Indiana Jones 5 is likely to start next year. Attending the US premiere of  The Secret Life of Pets 2, which sees the actor in his first-ever animated role, Ford told Variety that the Indiana Jones 5 project is definitely happening, and that he “should be starting to shoot sometime next year. I’m looking forward to it. Things are coming along well.”

Lucasfilm announced the project in 2016 and since then Steven Spielberg’s trusted collaborator, David Koepp, and Solo: A Star Wars story co-writer, Jonathan Kasdan, have written two different scripts. The film has also seen a delay in its release date twice with the latest being the summer of 2021.
 

Indiana Jones 5 Harrison Ford Steven Spielberg Lucasfilm

