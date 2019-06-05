Home Entertainment English

Ron Howard blames toxic Star Wars  fans for failure of Solo

So all of that I’m able to feel good about.

Published: 05th June 2019 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Ron Howard believes toxic fandom of Star Wars franchise was one of the reasons why his 2018 directorial Solo: A Star Wars Story failed at the box office.During his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 65-year-old director said he is still happy with the performance of the film.“I feel very good about the way it turned out. I love the way it played to audiences, which I witnessed and was a part of.

So all of that I’m able to feel good about. Sure, I wish it would’ve done (better) and lived up to the box office and so forth, so that’s disappointing.

“Why? Maybe it’s the release. Maybe it’s the idea that it’s sort of too nostalgic, going back and revisiting an origin story for a beloved character may not be what the fans were looking for,” Howard said.The director, who had boarded the project after the departure of Phil Lord and Chris Miller, said the hardcore fans of the franchise were not happy with the film.“It kind of seemed to me, looking at it, the opening - which was big, not as big as the others, it was probably my biggest opening, personally, it was still disappointing to them - I think those are the hardcore fans,” Howard said.

“It sort of tells you how many people are tagalongs who need to wait to see what people think and whether it’s essential, if it’s a zeitgeist movie or not, and whether it’s just I love Star Wars and I want to see what’s next’,” he added.Howard believes his film also received “pushback” from the fans, who were feeling aggrieved with Rian Johnson’s 2017 feature Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“Whatever millions (Solo) made worldwide, those were the core fans, but it didn’t hit that zeitgeist point, for whatever reason. Timing, young Han Solo, pushback from the previous movie, which I kept hearing was maybe something. And some trolling, definitely some trolling. Some actual aggressive... It was pretty interesting.

“Not so much, a little bit the Twitter feed, yes, but it was especially noticeable prior to the release of the movie. Several of the algorithms, whether it was Metacritic or Rotten Tomatoes, there was an inordinate push down on the want to see’ and on the fan voting,” Howard added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp