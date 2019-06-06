Miley Cyrus speaks out after being groped by fan

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: While celebrities are loved, respected and adored by a lot of people around the world, a fan took things too far by groping singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus as she was walking to her car with husband Liam Hemsworth. The star opened up about the scary incident.

Following the disturbing encounter where the 26-year-old singer was grabbed by the hair and kissed on the cheek as she walked through the crowd in Barcelona, the star responded to the incident.

On Tuesday night, Cyrus on her Twitter handle explained that regardless of what a woman is doing or wearing, it is not acceptable to touch her without consent.

"She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN'T be grabbed without her consent," she tweeted.

Cyrus also added a hashtag "#DontF--WithMyFreedom" -- a reference to one of the lines in the lyrics of her new song 'Mother's Daughter'.

Along with the powerful message, Cyrus also attached a clip from TV program Inside Edition of a reporter speaking about the incident. The video also featured a segment from an American show The Talk, where the hosts discussed how the singer's personal space should not have been violated.

In her second tweet, Cyrus shared a screenshot of some Twitter users' comments who suggested that the songstress deserved to be grabbed because of her dressing.

Cyrus responded to the users like a boss saying, "Don't f-- with my freedom. #stillnotaskingforit"

Footage of the singer coming into contact with the aggressive fan first surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.

In the video, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer can be seen walking, through a sea of fans and photographers, behind her husband in Barcelona when a fan takes her by surprise. First, he grabs her hair and then gropes her before pulling her for a kiss.

The fan was quickly pushed off by someone from the singer's security team and Cyrus ran ahead. She instantly reached for Hemsworth, who protectively put his hand around her.

Cyrus was in Barcelona for the Primavera Sound Festival, which featured performances by the singer and other artists including Cardi B, Solange, Future and Janelle Monae.

The scary encounter comes less than a week after the singer released her new EP titled 'She Is Coming', on Friday.

The EP contains six songs from her upcoming album, 'She Is Miley Cyrus' and features guest vocals from RuPaul. Two more EPs, 'She Is Here' and 'She Is Everything', containing the remaining 12 songs will be released later.

Apart from releasing smashing hits, the singer will also make her way back to television in Netflix anthology series 'Black Mirror' in the episode 'Rachel, Jack, and Ashley'. \