Home Entertainment English

Priyanka admires the bond Nick shares with family at screening of Jonas Brothers' documentary

The Jonas Brothers are considered to be one of the best teenager bands of all time.

Published: 06th June 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo | Twitter))

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: As Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas attended the screening of Jonas Brother's documentary 'Chasing Happiness' on Tuesday night, her Instagram posts were marked with admiration for Jonas and the bond he shares with his family.

After a long wait, the much-awaited documentary finally released on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday.

Priyanka along with Nick headed to the event and admired the bond that the brothers share in her post. She wrote, " I'm so proud.. Last night was another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family.. Jonas Brothers I love you all and am so proud! Chasing Happiness on Amazon Prime Video."

After tying a knot last year in December, the joyous couple had never shied away from showcasing their love on social media. Falling head over heels on his wife's smile, Jonas also shared a beautiful picture and captioned, "That Smile."

The duo was accompanied by Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas.

Turning it into a total glam outing, Priyanka wore a full sleeve black dress with a high slit. The plunged neckline was complemented perfectly by the net-style neckline. Nick kept it simple yet stylish in a Burgundy suit.

The star-studded evening was also marked with the Jonas brothers performing their latest songs, 'Cool', 'Sucker'.

"I'm really excited for fans to see really just a story within the story of how they worked through [their split] to get back together again," John Taylor said in an interview with People.

"By the time that we get to the third act of the film and we start to see that it's happening and we talk about how they've changed as young men and how love has changed them in their lives ... I think that their father sums it up nicely: 'There are brother bands that don't talk to each other, but not my sons.' That takeaway of loyalty and love is really what this is all about. It's a film about family," Taylor added.

The Jonas Brothers are considered to be one of the best teenager bands of all time. However, the trio split up in the year 2013 and started concentrating on their solo musical careers. They reunited after a hiatus of nearly six years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Chasing Happiness Jonas Brothers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp