Camila Cabello to appear as 'Cinderella' in February 2021

Actor and television host James Corden will produce the film with his partner at Fulwell73, Leo Pearlman.

WASHINGTON: Fans waiting to see singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello, in and as 'Cinderella', will have to wait a bit longer. The release date of the film has been set for February 5, 2021.

The iconic reimagining of the classic fairy tale is being helmed by 'Blockers' fame writer-director Kay Cannon. Cannon is known for writing the 'Pitch Perfect' musical comedies and got her start by working on NBC's '30 Rock', for which she earned three Emmy nominations. She made her directorial debut with 'Blockers'.

The idea for the new take on Cinderella came from an original idea from Corden. Sony, the studio behind the movie, is putting the film on a fast-track to production.

Cabello's turn to acting comes after the huge success of her solo debut album 'Camila'. She went on to earn two Grammy nominations this year and her hit single 'Havana' is the most-streamed song by a female artist on Spotify.

The 22-year-old singer separated from girl group 'Fifth Harmony' at the end of 2016.

