Home Entertainment English

Here's why Dolly Parton sleeps with makeup on

Parton said that she takes good care of her hair, adding that she avoids going on rides at Wildwood Grove - her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Published: 07th June 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW YORK: It is a well-known fact that sleeping without removing make-up can harm the skin. However, American singer Dolly Parton has revealed that she never takes off her makeup at night before going to bed.

"I clean my face in the mornings. You never know if you're going to wreck the bus, you never know if you're going to be somewhere in a hotel and there's going to be a fire. So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning," she told The New York Times in an interview.

Parton said that she takes good care of her hair, adding that she avoids going on rides at Wildwood Grove - her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

"I don't ride the rides. I never have. I have a tendency to get motion sickness. Also, I'm a little bit chicken. With all my hair I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes. I don't like to get messed up. I'm gonna have some handsome man mess it up, I don't want some ride doing it," she remarked.

When asked about her hobbies, the 73-year-old singer said that while she likes reading and writing, she believes that she could sleep better on the bus due to her hectic schedule.

"I do love to read and I write a lot. I really get a chance to rest, too, because I'm always so busy. But once I'm on that bus I can sleep. I sleep better on my bus than anywhere else. I'm a Gypsy at heart. I just love the rocking of those wheels and smell of diesel," Parton said.

The veteran music icon also said that the tree is the "centrepiece" in Wildwood Grove.

She said, "The whole area, but the tree is the centrepiece. When parents get tired of running around with their kids you kind of take them in this area where they have all kinds of games to play. You cool off, sit against the wall, rest your feet. But everything is tailor-made for kids and parents to bring families together."

Asked whether people will hear her music at her amusement park, Parton said, "Oh yes, they'll play my music in a lot of the stores. It's a little theme. Hopefully, it's not enough to make you gag."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dolly Parton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp