Katy Perry reveals reason behind delaying her wedding with Orlando Bloom

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's been nearly four months since singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged. However, the couple is in no rush to tie the knot.

The 34-year-old singer opened up about the duo's wedding plans on the recent episode of KISS Breakfast with Tom and Daisy as cited by E! News.

"I did it! I got one! I got one," the 'Roar' singer quipped about her fiance.

When asked about their wedding planning, Perry replied, "Well yeah, one step at a time."

"Definitely trying to, like, lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is, like, a big deal, you know?" she added.

Both the stars also have a lot on their plate right now. Perry finished judging the most recent season of 'American Idol' last month and just released her new single 'Never Really Over' last week.

While the 42-year-old actor's new Amazon show titled 'Carnival Row' is set to release on August 30.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star popped the big question to his lady love on Valentine's Day and it was quite a romantic proposal.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in February, the singer said the two had gone for a dinner outing and had planned to see some art. However, she was taken by surprise when the actor took her on a helicopter tour instead. While getting ready to propose her, Bloom distracted Perry by giving her a sweet note to read and popping some champagne. However, things didn't exactly go according to plan.

"The champagne is, like, broken. The bottle is everywhere, and I'm still looking at the note," Perry recalled.

"He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket. It rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne," she added.

Later, the much-in-love couple headed to a party, where Bloom surprised Perry with their family and friends. Perry showed off her stunning flower-shaped ring to their loved ones.

This will be the second marriage for both the stars. Perry was previously married to Russell Brand and Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares a son named Flynn.