Home Entertainment English

Katy Perry reveals reason behind delaying her wedding with Orlando Bloom

The 34-year-old singer opened up about the duo's wedding plans on the recent episode of KISS Breakfast with Tom and Daisy as cited by E! News.

Published: 07th June 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's been nearly four months since singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged. However, the couple is in no rush to tie the knot.

The 34-year-old singer opened up about the duo's wedding plans on the recent episode of KISS Breakfast with Tom and Daisy as cited by E! News.

"I did it! I got one! I got one," the 'Roar' singer quipped about her fiance.

When asked about their wedding planning, Perry replied, "Well yeah, one step at a time."

"Definitely trying to, like, lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is, like, a big deal, you know?" she added.

ALSO READ | Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom want a 'happy, fun wedding'

Both the stars also have a lot on their plate right now. Perry finished judging the most recent season of 'American Idol' last month and just released her new single 'Never Really Over' last week.

While the 42-year-old actor's new Amazon show titled 'Carnival Row' is set to release on August 30.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star popped the big question to his lady love on Valentine's Day and it was quite a romantic proposal.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in February, the singer said the two had gone for a dinner outing and had planned to see some art. However, she was taken by surprise when the actor took her on a helicopter tour instead. While getting ready to propose her, Bloom distracted Perry by giving her a sweet note to read and popping some champagne. However, things didn't exactly go according to plan.

Katy Perry. (Photo | Twitter)

"The champagne is, like, broken. The bottle is everywhere, and I'm still looking at the note," Perry recalled.

"He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket. It rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne," she added.

Later, the much-in-love couple headed to a party, where Bloom surprised Perry with their family and friends. Perry showed off her stunning flower-shaped ring to their loved ones.

This will be the second marriage for both the stars. Perry was previously married to Russell Brand and Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares a son named Flynn.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp