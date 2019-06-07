Late DJ Avicii's posthumous album 'Tim' released by Universal Music

Home Entertainment English

The posthumous album is named after the artiste's real name Tim Bergling.

LONDON: Swedish DJ Avicii's new album titled 'Tim' has been released by Universal Music.

The DJ passed away on April 28, 2018 in Oman.

Honouring the wishes of Avicii's family, his close friends and collaborators, including Imagine Dragons, Aloe Blacc and more worked on completing the album.

It took around a year from his demise to complete the 12-track LP.

The album also includes the single "SOS", which released in April 2019.

Universal Music UK tweeted, "Honouring the wishes of Avicii's family, @VirginEMI are releasing the music Tim was working on before his passing. The 12- track record 'TIM' continues Avicii's legacy as one of the most beloved and respected figures in music."

The producers of 'Tim' are Avicii, Karl Falk, Vargas and Lagola, Albin Nedler, Bonn, Lucas von Bahder, Arash Pournouri.

