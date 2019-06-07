'Lucifer' renewed for fifth and final season by Netflix

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has renewed its popular show "Lucifer" for a fifth and final season.

The series, featuring Tom Ellis as the titular fallen angel, previously aired on Fox for three seasons before Netflix revived it for a fourth.

thanks to the lucifans, #lucifer's story will come to an end the way it should: the fifth and final season is coming to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/EvknS5AVHK — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 6, 2019

The fourth season premiered on the streaming service in May.

"We're thrilled that 'Lucifer' fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can't wait to give them the big finish they've all been waiting for," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement issued to Variety.

Produced by Warner Bros.

WATCH SEASON 4 TRAILER:

Television along with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, "Lucifer" revolves around the Lord of Hell, who works with the LAPD to take down Earth's criminals.

The series is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of 'Lucifer' on our terms.

Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support.

The best is yet to come," said showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich.

"Lucifer" also features Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D B Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, and Rachael Harris.