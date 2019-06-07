Home Entertainment English

'Lucifer' renewed for fifth and final season by Netflix

The series, featuring Tom Ellis as the titular fallen angel, previously aired on Fox for three seasons before Netflix revived it for a fourth.

Published: 07th June 2019 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Lucifer. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has renewed its popular show "Lucifer" for a fifth and final season.

The series, featuring Tom Ellis as the titular fallen angel, previously aired on Fox for three seasons before Netflix revived it for a fourth.

The fourth season premiered on the streaming service in May.

"We're thrilled that 'Lucifer' fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can't wait to give them the big finish they've all been waiting for," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement issued to Variety.

Produced by Warner Bros.

WATCH  SEASON 4 TRAILER:

Television along with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, "Lucifer" revolves around the Lord of Hell, who works with the LAPD to take down Earth's criminals.

The series is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of 'Lucifer' on our terms.

Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support.

The best is yet to come," said showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich.

"Lucifer" also features Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D B Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, and Rachael Harris.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netflix Lucifer Tom Ellis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp