Bill Skarsgard to headline true-crime drama Gilded Rage

Actor Bill Skarsgard is set to star in the crime drama, Gilded Rage, which is produced by Jake Gyllenhall and Riva Marker under their banner, Nine Stories. 

Published: 08th June 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bill Skarsgard

By Express News Service

Actor Bill Skarsgard is set to star in the crime drama, Gilded Rage, which is produced by Jake Gyllenhall and Riva Marker under their banner, Nine Stories. Co-produced by Jeremy Steckler of Conde Nast Entertainment, Charlie McDowell has written the script of Gilded Rage, and will be helming the film.

Gilded Rage is based on Benjamin Wallace’s Vanity Fair article about the infamous murder of investment banker Thomas Gilbert Sr, whose death was originally believed to be a suicide until an investigation proved otherwise. Skarsgard will play Thomas Gilbert Jr, who was arrested for the crime and is still awaiting trial to this day. 

