Jennifer Lopez all set to kick-start her 'It's My Party' tour

Published: 08th June 2019 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Lopez. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Jennifer Lopez will rock the stage after years as the singer is all set to kick-start her 'It's My Party' tour tonight.

"Tonight's the night! SOOOOOOO excited to show you guys what we've been working so hard on. See you at The Forum! It's party time!" wrote Lopez on Instagram.

The singer has been regularly sharing the making videos of her tour on Youtube. She has first revealed about the tour on the Ellen DeGeneres show in February.

Starting on June 8 in California, the tour will go around a number of cities till July 26 with Lopez performing in Miami, according to Billboard.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

JENNIFER LOPEZ“ON THE FLOOR” #JLOForum

A post shared by The Forum (@theforum) on

The official Instagram handle of 'The Forum,' where JLo will be performing, indicated that it is going to be a houseful evening. They posted an image of a billboard which read, "Two nights sold out."

The tour comes after almost a gap of six years. It will also mark Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday on July 24.

Just a week ago, the singer took a stroll down the memory lane after her first album 'On the 6' completed 20 years. Lopez made her debut in 1999 on June 1.

