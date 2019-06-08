Kim Dickens to be cast in crime series Briarpatch   

Home Entertainment English

Deadwood star Kim Dickens has been roped in as a series regular in the crime-anthology, Briarpatch, starring Rosario Dawson. 

Published: 08th June 2019

Deadwood star Kim Dickens has been roped in as a series regular in the crime-anthology, Briarpatch, starring Rosario Dawson. Based on the Ross Thomas Novel of the same name, the series surrounds itself around Allegra Gill (Dawson), a skilled investigator who returns to her corrupt Texas hometown to investigate her sister’s murder, only to find herself amongst dangerous excavations she had long sought to bury.

Reports suggest Dickens will play Chief of Police Eve Raytek, a tough official who knows her way around in the male-dominated environment and is committed to finding Allegra’s sister’s killer.Written and executive produced by Andy Greenwald, the show will begin production this month in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The show is produced by Paramount Television, UCP, and executive produced by Sam Esmail.
 

