Marc Anthony joins the cast of Lin Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights

By Express News Service

Singer Marc Anthony joins the already stellar cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights. The movie adaptation of the Broadway series also stars Anthony Ramos as bodega owner Usnavi, which was played by Miranda in the Broadway version.

Miranda took to Twitter to share the news of Anthony’s addition, and said, “Sonny’s father will be played by Marc Anthony. It’s a brief but pivotal role’ And I still can’t believe it.”While Gregory Diaz IV will play the role of Sonny, Corey Hawkins takes on the role of Benny. Mexican actor-singer Melissa Barerra will play Usnavi’s love interest Vanessa, while Leslie Grace will take on the part of Nina.