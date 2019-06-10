Jon Favreau wants Robert Downey Jr to win the Oscar

By Express News Service

Actor-director Jon Favreau says Avengers star Robert Downey Jr deserves an Oscar for his performance in Endgame. The Jungle Book director and the Sherlock Holmes actor launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2008 blockbuster, Iron Man. Favreau also starred alongside Downey Jr as Tony Stark’s friend and personal chauffeur Happy Hogan in the MCU films.

In a recent interview, Favreau had revealed that he will definitely vote for Downey Jr, if the latter is nominated in the best actor category at the Oscars next year. “He has my vote for sure. I think he was able to discover and explore dimensions of the character over the course of many, many films, which is a bit of its own category,” he had been quoted as saying.

“But I have to say that if you look at, especially how it began and how it ended in his performances between the first one and Endgame, there was a really thoughtful arc to the character, both in his performance and how all the filmmakers contributed to that character,” he added.

Favreau is currently gearing up for the release of his next directorial, Disney’s Lion King live-action reboot, which is slated for release next month.

