Margot Robbie defends working with ace director Quentin Tarantino in ‘Hollywood’

By Express News Service

Margot Robbie, who was last seen as Queen Elizabeth I in last year’s historical drama, Mary Queen of Scots, has defended her decision to work with Quentin Tarantino in his upcoming release, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, saying it was her “life-long dream” to collaborate with the critically-acclaimed filmmaker.

The drama, which also features Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is Tarantino’s first release since actor Uma Thurman revealed in February 2018 that she nearly died in a car crash on the sets of Kill Bill.

Thurman had claimed that she suffered severe injuries after she was pressured into driving a stunt car she did not feel comfortable operating on the sets of Tarantino’s film.

The Pulp Fiction filmmaker, on his part, admitted that he still blames himself for convincing Thurman to sit in the car and called the incident “one of the biggest regrets of my life”.

In a recent interview, Robbie, 28, said she was reassured about working with Tarantino, because he helped Thurman to get the footage of the crash from Harvey Weinstein after a long battle for possession.

“But the thought definitely crossed my mind. Like, will people view this decision as conflicting with what I’m doing on the producing side?” she has been quoted as saying,

“... and it was my lifelong dream (to work with Tarantino). I got to do it, and it makes me sad if people might hold that against me despite everything else I’m doing,” she added. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood loosely revolves around the Manson murders of the late ‘60s. The story takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, and traces the lives of the two lead characters—Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt)—as they struggle to make a livelihood in Hollywood after losing their recognition. Robbie plays Sharon Tate, a pregnant actor, who was murdered by members of the Manson Family.

The film is slated for release on August 9, 2019.