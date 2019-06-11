A series inspired by Sandra Bullock’s college years

By Express News Service

Sandra Bullock

It looks like Sandra Bullock’s college days are the inspiration behind a new Amazon series. To be executive produced by The Blind Side actor alongside Akiva Goldsman and John Legend, the series will be written by KC Perry.

The as-yet-untitled series takes place in the American deep south in the 1980s and is developed as a dramedy set in the world of music and dance where one off-beat young woman defies expectations and sets out in search of “love, community, and an identity of her own”. Sandra Bullock was last seen on the big screen as a part of the ensemble cast of Ocean’s 8 and on the small screen in the Netflix horror film Bird Box.