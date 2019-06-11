By Express News Service

In an interview, Indian-origin American actor Mindy Kaling has revealed that Marvel Studios is interested in bringing Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American superhero, to the silver screen.“I think the people I’ve spoken to at Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they’re trying to figure out what to do with it, and I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her.

They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something. Now that there’s like this streaming platform with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much excitement there is,” she said.While speculations ran rife that she will be a part of the project, Kaling took to Twitter later to clarify that she has no clue about the studio’s plans.

“I love Ms Marvel (aka Kamala Khan) and the geniuses behind her but I have no information about any TV or film adaptation. Wish I did though, when that hits the screen it’s gonna be huge,” she said. She also chimed in that if an adaptation was made, “an unknown” actor would be the best choice to play the teenage Khan.Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan, was created by G Willow Wilson, artiste Adrian Alphona, and editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker in 2014.