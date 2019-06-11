Love, Death and Robots renewed for season 2

By Express News Service

Netflix has renewed David Fincher and Tim Miller’s adult-oriented, animated, anthology series, Love, Death and Robots, for a second season. The streaming platform, which made the announcement via Twitter, also revealed that Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined the series as the supervising director, who will oversee all the episodes.

The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker’s previous work include Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3, the live-action feature, The Darkest Minds, as well as multiple episodes of Spawn. The first season of Love, Death and Robots, which had 18 episodes, was a collection of animated stories spanning several genres, including science fiction, horror and comedy. Each episode, 6 to 17 minutes in length, hailed from different writers, directors, and studios.