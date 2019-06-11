Home Entertainment English

Love, Death and Robots renewed for season 2

Netflix has renewed David Fincher and Tim Miller’s adult-oriented, animated, anthology series, Love, Death and Robots, for a second season.

Published: 11th June 2019 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the series

By Express News Service

Netflix has renewed David Fincher and Tim Miller’s adult-oriented, animated, anthology series, Love, Death and Robots, for a second season. The streaming platform, which made the announcement via Twitter, also revealed that Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined the series as the supervising director, who will oversee all the episodes.

The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker’s previous work include Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3, the live-action feature, The Darkest Minds, as well as multiple episodes of Spawn. The first season of Love, Death and Robots, which had 18 episodes,  was a collection of animated stories spanning several genres, including science fiction, horror and comedy. Each episode, 6 to 17 minutes in length, hailed from different writers, directors, and studios.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp