Priyanka Chopra wraps 'The Sky is Pink', pens heartfelt post

Expressing her love for the movie and the kind of bond she shared with her co-actors, Chopra wrote, "And it's a wrap.

Published: 12th June 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

The cast of The Sky is Pink. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a heartfelt note for the entire crew and co-actors of her upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink' while sharing pictures from the wrap-up bash.

Expressing her love for the movie and the kind of bond she shared with her co-actors, Chopra wrote, "And it's a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because Siddharth Roy Kapur and RSVP movies (Sid and Ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told."

"Farhan Akhtar you made an amazing co-actor all over again with all the laughter and fun! (you were missed tonight) and my amazing Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf who I've made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you, Shonali Bose, for your incredibly unique vision. I'm so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. See u at the pictures!!!" she concluded.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 'Mary Kom' star posted a series of pictures where she can be seen posing with the entire crew including Zaira, Shonali, Siddharth, Rohit, Ronnie Screwvala. In the other pictures, fans can catch a glimpse of the special multi-layer cake which is decorated well with the pictures clicked during the shoots and small camera miniatures. Farhan, however, was not seen at the bash.

'The Sky Is Pink' marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.

It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie, and Siddharth and will hit the big screens on October 11, this year.

Meanwhile, Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', which starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and on Netflix on February 28, 2019.

