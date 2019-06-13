Home Entertainment English

Kit Harington 'lost his way' before rehab, 'Game of Thrones' costume designer claims

Michele Clapton claimed that a lot of the actors in 'GoT' started their Journey when they were just children and as the show concluded, they felt lost, "suddenly, there's nothing to go back to".

Published: 13th June 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:40 PM

Kit Harington as Jon Snow. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: According to the 'Game Of Thrones' costume designer, Kit Harington had "Lost his way" before he checked into a treatment facility.

"They were children when they started. And it became such an enormous thing, and I think when you stop, it's sort of a huge security blanket is taken away. I mean, they all became friends with each other, and then suddenly, there's nothing to go back to. So I would imagine that had something to do with it. He lost his way a bit," Clapton told Us Weekly.

Calling Harrington a sensitive soul, the Emmy winner claimed that she noticed the 32-year-old actor, who featured as Jon Snow in 'GoT', struggling

"He was really a sensitive soul, and he was very upset in that final read through because I think it felt like home for [the cast], and they realized, 'This is it. As much as he's talented and will go on to many other things, I think it's just after eight or nine years, it's a big adjustment. I'm sure he'll be OK, though," she added.

Kit has been at a health retreat in Connecticut for over a month. He checked in weeks before the HBO Drama series' finale episode aired on May 19.

To deal with stress, negative emotions, and alcohol use, Harington is undergoing psychological coaching, cognitive behavioural therapy and is also practicing mindful meditation at the facility, Page six reported on Wednesday.

A source close to Harington revealed that the end of 'GoT' "really hit Kit hard."

