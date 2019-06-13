Home Entertainment English

Paul Wesley to return for 'Tell Me a Story' season 2

"The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley will play Tucker, a struggling novelist who wants to prove himself worthy of his fiancee.

Published: 13th June 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley

'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley (Photo | @paulwesley/instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Paul Wesley is coming back for the second season of anthology series "Tell Me a Story".

According to the Entertainment Weekly, "The Vampire Diaries" star will play Tucker, a struggling novelist who wants to prove himself worthy of his fiancee.

Wesley essayed the role of Eddie, a bartender and drug dealer in the previous season.

"Tell Me a Story", which puts a modern twist on classic fairytales, will show a reimagining of 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Sleeping Beauty', and 'Cinderella' in the new season.

The first season dealt with 'Hansel and Gretel', 'The Three Little Pigs' and 'Little Red Riding Hood' in the vein of dark and twisted psychological thrillers.

The CBS series comes from Kevin Williamson, who worked with Wesley in "Vampire Diaries".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paul Wesley Tell Me a Story

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp