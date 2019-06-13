Home Entertainment English

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was edited on-set, says Maryann Brandon

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker editor Maryann Brandon reveals she edited the film on-set during production to save time as the project was already behind by four full months. 

Published: 13th June 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) engaged in an intense duel

By Express News Service

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker editor Maryann Brandon reveals she edited the film on-set during production to save time as the project was already behind by four full months. 

Unlike The Rise of Skywalker, The Force Awakens wrapped  up in October 2014, and The Last Jedi concluded principal photography in July 2016 (nearly a year and a half before the film hit theaters). Post-production in a Star Wars movie, due to the big-budget, spectacle-driven nature can take a long time to complete. Though Episode IX has been on course for a Christmas 2019 premiere since the fall of 2017, the film was pushed back from its original date after JJ Abrams took over as director. Speaking at the Script to Screen series at the Carsey-Wolf Center, Brandon discussed what she did on Episode IX  to accomodate for lost time:

WATCH TRAILER:

“When we did The Force Awakens, we started in May and we finished shooting in October, and we were out [the following] Christmas. For this film, we didn’t start until August, so we weren’t done shooting until February—so we have four months less time, and it’s a very big film. So I convinced JJ to let me cut on the set. He was like, ‘No, we never do that’.”

It is interesting to note that Abrams didn’t finalise The Force Awakens until November 2015—one month before the movie came out in theaters, and that’s with four additional months of post-production time.
The final chapter in the Skywalker saga will release on December 20, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Maryann Brandon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp