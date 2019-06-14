Home Entertainment English

Check out DJ Snake, J Balvin and Tyga's summer anthem 'Loco Contigo'

With its seductive rhythms, otherworldly beats and undeniable melodies, "Loco Contigo" finds DJ Snake and his collaborators redefining Latin music for today's pop landscape, read a statement.

Published: 14th June 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

DJ Snake, singer J Balvin and rapper Tyga. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: DJ Snake, singer J Balvin and rapper Tyga have shared a new summer anthem called "Loco Contigo".

"'Loco Contigo' official video out now," DJ Snake tweeted on Thursday. The video has been directed by Colin Tilley, known for his work with artistes like Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

WATCH TRAILER:

With its seductive rhythms, otherworldly beats and undeniable melodies, "Loco Contigo" finds DJ Snake and his collaborators redefining Latin music for today's pop landscape, read a statement.

Latin Grammy Award-winner J Balvin graces the track with his smooth vocals and the magnetic presence that has made him one of the world's most-streamed artistes.

Loco Contigo. (Photo | Twitter)

Meanwhile, Tyga brings the supreme flow shown on his just-released seventh album "Legendary", featuring the hit song "Taste".

"Loco Contigo" is the latest in DJ Snake's series of powerhouse singles, including the all-star hip-hop anthem "Enzo" -- a collaboration with Sheck Wes, and featuring Offset, 21 Savage and Gucci Mane, and the smash hit "Taki Taki", featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DJ Snake J Balvin Tyga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp