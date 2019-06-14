Watch Taylor Swift's new single 'You Need To Calm Down'

Home Entertainment English

The 29-year-old singer dropped her new single titled 'You Need To Calm Down' from her upcoming studio album 'Lover'. The artist shared the lyrical video of the song on her official YouTube handle.

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift needs us to calm down but with the release of her latest single we just can't!

The upbeat number was first announced yesterday in an Instagram Live, along with the details of the upcoming album.

In the catchy single, Swift sings against social media haters and internet feuds, while at the same time seemingly throwing a little shade of her own with the lyrics, "Snakes and stones never broke my bones."

In the catchy song she sings, "You need to calm down / you're being too loud / and I am just like ooh ooh / you need to just stop / like can you just not step on our gowns?"

WATCH THE SONG:

The song, with its catchy lyrics and upbeat tune, is sure to make way into playlists.

In the first verse, Swift claps back at the trollers, singing, "You are somebody that I don't know / But you're takin' shots at me like it's Patron / And I'm must like, damn, it's 7 a.m. / Say it in the street, that's a knockout / But you say it in a tweet, that's a cop-out."

In the second verse, she is getting socially conscious in a way that will surprise everyone, singing, "Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?" she asks, echoing the last phrase for good measure. "Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark ages / Makin' that sign must've taken all night."

Going by the second verse of the song, it appears as if Swift is calling out people who discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community. She gets more explicit with the "shade never made anybody less gay" line in the pre-chorus.

The music video of the song will release on June 17, reported Variety. Swift announced that the video will premiere on 'Good Morning America', before debuting on YouTube.

The new album 'Lover' will come out August 23. Swift also shared an update regarding the album on her Instagram handle, writing, "Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can't wait for you to hear this."

Back in April, Swift released the first song titled 'Me!' from her new album, with Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie.

On June 1, Swift urged her fans to contact senators in her home state of Tennessee to demand passage of the Equality Act. Later that night, she made much the same appeal at an iHeart Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles, appearing in a rainbow coloured outfit.

Swift's last album 'Reputation' released on November 10, 2017, while her last tour 'Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour' ran from May 8, 2018, to November 21, 2018.

