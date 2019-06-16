Home Entertainment English

Zachary Levi expects Shazam 2 to go on floors in June 2020

While Shazam has been dubbed as a loss venture for Warner Bros. and DC Films by many, the film is viewed as a hit by the studio.

Published: 16th June 2019

A still from Zachary Levi-starrer 'Shazam'

By Express News Service

Shazam! star Zachary Levi. says he might begin filming Shazam 2 in June 2020. Under the new leadership of Walter Hamada, DC has attempted to limit the budgets of their films when possible, which is the tactic they used for Shazam!. This turned out to be a smart move for the film as, despite rave reviews from critics and fans alike, it grossed only USD 363 million worldwide.

While Shazam has been dubbed as a loss venture for Warner Bros. and DC Films by many, that is not true. The film is viewed as a hit by the studio to the point where they didn't waste much time moving forward with Shazam 2 by bringing back the original film's writer.

The sequel is yet to be officially announced, but David F. Sanberg and Peter Safran - the director and producer of the original, respectively  - have already expressed their interests to return.

