'Joker' director Todd Phillips confirms R rating

The film is said to be an exploration of a man disregarded by society that is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.

Published: 17th June 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Joker'.

A still from 'Joker'. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director Todd Philips confirmed that the Joker origin movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix, will be "rated R".

The filmmaker, who shared a still of Phoenix applying makeup on Instagram on Sunday, was responding to a fan query about the rating of the film.

"MPAA rating?" a fan asked Phillips.

The filmmaker replied, "It will be Rated R. I've been asked this a lot. Just assumed people knew. Sorry."

The film is said to be an exploration of a man disregarded by society (that) is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.

The standalone is meant to be darker and more experimental in tone and content.

Phillips has co-written the script with Scott Silver.

The Joker has memorably been part of two Batman movies with Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger portraying the part.

Ledger even won a posthumous Best Actor Oscar for his role in the Christopher Nolan-directed "The Dark Knight."

Joker is set for release on October 4.

