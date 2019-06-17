Home Entertainment English

Wanted better death for Cersei: 'GoT' star Lena Headey

Lena Headey said a character can be killed off in 'any way' in the series, known for its uncertain plot twists but she was 'gutted' when she read how Cersei would die.

Published: 17th June 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: "Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey says she has some complaints about the way her character Cersei Lannister met her death and she hopes to share her concerns with HBO showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss over a drink soon.

Headey's Cersei was crushed by falling masonry along with her brother-lover Jaime (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in the penultimate episode of the show, which had its season finale on April 19.

"I invested as a viewer and I have my favourite characters. And I've got a few of my own gripes. But I haven't sat down drunk with David and Dan yet," the actor told The Observer in an interview.

Asked what she will say when she has that drink with writer duo, famously known as 'D&D', she said, "I will say I wanted a better death."

WATCH GOT SEASON 8 TRAILER:

Headey said a character can be killed off in "any way" in the series, known for its uncertain plot twists. But she was "gutted" when she read how Cersei would die.

"Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb."

After the season finale, there were reports that Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, checked into a rehabilitation centre to receive treatment for stress, exhaustion and alcohol use to better cope with stress related to "GoT" ending.

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister. (Photo | Twitter)

Headey suffered no such aftereffects and said she is still in touch with her co-stars, whom she calls the "Throners".

"We're all on a giant WhatsApp group which is a daily pile-on. It's hilarious.

You can tell who's been drinking on that one.

"It was amazing. And things end and you move on," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones Lena Headey Cersei Lannister Game of thrones ending Cersei death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp