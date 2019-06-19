Home Entertainment English

Marvel considering Aquaman fame Ludi Lin for Shang-Chi

It looks like Marvel Studios might be gearing up to begin casting for their Asian-led superhero film, Shang-Chi.

Ludi Lin

Ludi Lin (Photo| Facebook/ Ludi Lin)

By Express News Service

It looks like Marvel Studios might be gearing up to begin casting for their Asian-led superhero film, Shang Chi. The project has been in the news for some time now, with the rumour mill continuing to churn out potential cast members. According to reports, Ludi Lin (Power Rangers, Aquaman, and Black Mirror) is among the actors with whom the studio is interested in meeting to discuss the titular role.

Lin did extensive mixed martial arts training for Saban’s Power Rangers, which is, of course, relevant to the role of superhero martial arts master Shang-Chi. Also, Lin has been pursuing the role since December 2018. Additionally, reports indicate that Marvel Studios had met with Donnie Yen, known for the IP Man martial arts film series, for an as yet unidentified role.

Shang-Chi is expected to go on floors this November at Fox Studios Australia in Sydney, Australia. Another speculation is that Marvel is aiming to set Shang-Chi’s release date for February 12, 2021, on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.The film, which is yet to be announced, will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton with a script from Dave Callaham (The Expendables, Wonder Woman 1984).

