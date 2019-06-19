Netflix renews 'Queer Eye' for season four, five

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has ordered two more seasons of its Emmy-winning series "Queer Eye".

The unscripted show, which is a reboot of Bravo series "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy", features five makeover experts: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion).

Queer Eye's Instagram account announced its comeback for July 19 captioning it as, "Have you missed us? (We missed you too.) We’re back in Kansas City for Season 4, July 19."