Leslie Mann joins the cast of Blithe Spirit

By Express News Service

Actor Leslie Mann has joined the cast of the film adaptation of Noel Coward’s renowned comedy play, Blithe Spirit. The 47-year-old actor, best known for films such as Blockers, Funny People, and This is 40, joins Judi Dench, Dan Stevens and Isla Fisher in the project.

Directed by Edward Hall, the film revolves around Charles Condomine (Stevens), a writer of bestselling crime novels, who invites a mystic to his home to cure his writer’s block as he tries to finish his first screenplay but instead contacts the spirit of his first wife, Elvira (Mann).

The film’s script has been written by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard, and Piers Ashworth. The project will be produced by James Spring, Moorcroft and Leonard alongside Hilary Bevan Jones, Peter Snell, and Toni Pinnolis.

Production started earlier this month and the makers are looking at a release date in 2020. Leslie Mann will next be seen in Edward Norton’s directorial, the adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s novel Motherless Brooklyn.