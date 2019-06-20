Home Entertainment English

Queer Eye renewed for two more seasons by Netflix

While season 4 will have Kansas City as a background, Season 5 will see the cast move to Philadelphia.

Published: 20th June 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

The cast of Queer Eye

The cast of Queer Eye

By Express News Service

The Emmy Award-winning series Queer Eye has officially been picked up for a fourth and fifth season by streaming giant Netflix. A reboot of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series will officially premier for the fourth straight season on July 19 while Season 5 is scheduled to begin production next week with a release in 2020.

Queer Eye is a reality television series that features a team of gay professionals in the fields of food and wine, grooming, design, culture and lifestyle, and fashion, collectively known as the Fab Five performing makeovers for heterosexual men. 

In Season 4, the show’s Fab Five makeover experts: Antoni Porowski , Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France will return to Kansas City, while Season 5 will see them move to Philadelphia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Queer Eye Queer Eye for the Straight Guy Netflix Queer Eye seasons
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp