Queer Eye renewed for two more seasons by Netflix

By Express News Service

The Emmy Award-winning series Queer Eye has officially been picked up for a fourth and fifth season by streaming giant Netflix. A reboot of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series will officially premier for the fourth straight season on July 19 while Season 5 is scheduled to begin production next week with a release in 2020.

Queer Eye is a reality television series that features a team of gay professionals in the fields of food and wine, grooming, design, culture and lifestyle, and fashion, collectively known as the Fab Five performing makeovers for heterosexual men.

In Season 4, the show’s Fab Five makeover experts: Antoni Porowski , Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France will return to Kansas City, while Season 5 will see them move to Philadelphia.