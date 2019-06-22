Home Entertainment English

'When They See Us' director Ava DuVernay responds to Hansal Mehta

'When They See Us' is based on events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case and explores the lives of the families of and the five male suspects who were prosecuted in 1990 on rape-related charges.

Published: 22nd June 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

'When they see us' director, Ava DuVernay

'When they see us' director, Ava DuVernay

By Express News Service

Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s words of praise for Ava DuVernay’s 'When They See Us' grabbed the attention of the Hollywood director, who has thanked him for letting her know how the mini-series is connecting with the story in places far and near.

'When They See Us' is based on events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case and explores the lives of the families of and the five male suspects who were prosecuted in 1990 on charges related to the rape and assault of a woman in Central Park, New York City, the year before.

After watching it on Netflix, Mehta had recently tweeted: “It has affected me deeply. This true story is disturbing and poignant. Makes you question the criminal justice system and its blatant disregard for the ‘other’.” He also praised DuVernay and thanked her for telling the tale.

DuVernay, overwhelmed by the feedback she has received for the mini-series, replied: “Thank you very much, sir. Thank you for watching in Mumbai. It means a lot to know that people are connecting with this story in places near and far.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hansal Mehta Ava DuVernay When They See Us Hollywood
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp