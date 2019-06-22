Meet Prince Albert played by Tom Hughes in 'Victoria'

By Express News Service

Created by writer and producer Daisy Goodwin, Victoria sees actor Tom Hughes reprise his role as Prince Albert, alongside Jenna Coleman.

We chatted with the actor about his return to the role, and the risk that his character takes with a grand art exhibition. Excerpts:

What fascinated you by the rare story of your character, Prince Albert?

I was drawn to this role, and to Albert’s path because of the uniqueness of his experience. There are only a small amount of people in the history of mankind who have held his position. In terms of history, this era was one of shifting sands, and the world won’t ever return from this point, so the human impact of that fascinates me, especially when you take these two young people at the heart of it all.

We are in the middle of a massive technological revolution right now and it was just as scary, awe-inspiring and magnificent during the industrial revolution, so there are interesting correlations between then and now.

What is it like to grow up with a character, and then, return to the same role some years on?

I have never before had to put a character on a shelf whilst keeping him present. Usually, you erase them and immerse yourself in something else. Picking Albert up off the shelf this time felt very natural. He is older and the person he is has changed. What is interesting and difficult for Albert is that this is all coming at a time when he has found his footing for the first time. He has the vision of a path he could take now, and the impact he hopes to have while still being committed and respectful of the position he is in.

Prince Albert takes the biggest risk of his life when he decides to stage The Great Exhibition...

He has an awakening and senses an opportunity where he could help. I don’t know if The Great Exhibition changed a lot politically, but as an art show, it exposed people to things they would never have had the opportunity to see, and so it was unquestionably magnificent.

Once he finds that idea, he is on a single track, even to the detriment of those around him and this is what he consumes his life with until the end.

The Albert before and after The Great Exhibition is significantly different people. The exhaustion and what he put himself through is so extreme that I don’t know if he'll ever be the same again.

Socially and politically, it is positive, but the toll it takes upon him is enormous. The pressure is immense because if he fails at that he will never recover and so he risks it all. Also, I managed to get some of my family in as extras.

My mum and dad and 12 of my friends are all in The Great Exhibition. That was a really good day.

Victoria Seasons 1 & 2 are available for streaming on SonyLIV.